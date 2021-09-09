New Movies

‘MALIGNANT’ (Rated R for strong horror violence and gruesome images)

Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

‘QUEENPINS’ (Rated R for strong language throughout)

A pair of housewives create a $40 million coupon scam.

‘THE VOYEURS’ (Rated R for strong sexual content, nudity, language and some disturbing images)

Pippa and Thomas move into their dream apartment, they notice that their windows look directly into the apartment opposite - inviting them to witness the volatile relationship of the attractive couple across the street.

‘SHOW ME THE FATHER’ (Rated PG for thematic material)

Features captivating stories interwoven with inspirational truths about the fatherhood of God.

‘CATCH THE BULLET’ (Rated R for violence)

Britt MacMaster, a U.S. Marshal who rarely brings them back alive, returns home from the trail to discover his 12-year-old son, Chad has been kidnapped by outlaws Jed Blake and his gang.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK