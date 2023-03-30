'DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES' (Rated PG-13 for fantasy action/violence and some language)

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

'A GOOD PERSON' (Rated R for drug abuse, language throughout and some sexual references)

Follows Allison, whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident.

'A THOUSAND AND ONE' (Rated R for strong language throughout)

After unapologetic and fiercely loyal Inez kidnaps her son Terry from the foster care system, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City.

'SPINNING GOLD' (Rated R for pervasive language, drug use, some sexual material and nudity)

A biopic of 1970s record producer Neil Bogart, co-founder of Casablanca Records.

'SPACE ODDITY' (Rated PG-13 for some strong language, suggestive material and thematic elements)

A man seeks the help from an insurance company to plan a one-way trip to Mars.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Plane'

'Missing'

'The Son'

'Chucky Season Two

'Rick and Morty Season Six'