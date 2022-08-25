New movies

'THE INVITATION' (Rated PG-13 for terror, violent content, some strong language, sexual content and partial nudity)

A young woman is courted and swept off her feet, only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot.

'SAMARITAN' (Rated PG-13 for strong language and strong violence)

A young boy learns that a superhero who was thought to have gone missing after an epic battle 20 years ago may in fact still be around.

'MANEATER' (Rated R for language and some violence/gore)

After an accident during their vacations on a paradisiac island, a group of friends is stalked by a large shark.

'FUNNY PAGES' (Rated R for crude sexual content, graphic nudity and brief violent images)

A bitingly funny coming-of-age story of a teenage cartoonist who rejects the comforts of his suburban life in a misguided quest for soul.

'UNTRAPPED: THE STORY OF LIL BABY' (Rated R for language and drug content throughout, and some sexual material)

Follows the career of Atlanta rapper Lil Baby and his rise in rap and pop culture.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'American Carnage'

'Chicago Med, Season 7'

'Chicago Fire, Season 10'

'NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 13'

'Murder at Yellowstone City'