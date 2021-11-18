New Movies

'GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE' (Rated PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references)

When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

'KING RICHARD' (Rated PG-13 for some violence, strong language and brief drug references)

A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams.

'MOTHERING SUNDAY' (Rated R for sexual content, graphic nudity and some language)

A maid living in post-World War I England secretly plans to meet with the man she loves before he leaves to marry another woman.

'THE POWER OF THE DOG' (Rated R for brief sexual content/full nudity)

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

'BRUISED' (Rated R for pervasive language, sexual content/nudity, and violence)

A disgraced MMA fighter finds redemption in the cage and the courage to face her demons when the son she had given up as an infant unexpectedly reenters her life.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Jungle Cruise'

'Candyman'

'Flag Day'

'Never Back Down: Revolt'

'This is Us: Complete Season Five'

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.