New movies

'PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK' (Rated PG for action, violence, rude and suggestive humor and some language)

Hank, a loveable dog with a head full of dreams about becoming a samurai, sets off in search of his destiny.

'PERSUASION' (Rated PG for some suggestive references)

Eight years after Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a dashing man of humble origins, they meet again. Will she seize her second chance at true love?

'NEON LIGHTS' (Rated R for violence, language, some sexual content and drug use)

Tech tycoon, Clay Amani, retreats to an off the grid location in search of meaning and peace, with disconnected siblings and their offspring, only to be caught in a bone-chilling killing spree within his new estate.

'MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS' (Rated PG for suggestive material, language and smoking)

A widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides that she must have one of her own.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Batwoman: The Third and Final Season'

'Killing Eve: Season Four'

'Montana Story'

'The Twin'

'Wolf Hound'