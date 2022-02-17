New movies

'THE DESPERATE HOUR' (Rated PG-13 for thematic content and some strong language)

A mother desperately races against time to save her child as authorities place her small town on lockdown.

'NO EXIT' (Rated R for strong violence, language and some drug content)

During a blizzard and stranded at an isolated highway rest stop in the mountains, a college student discovers a kidnapped child hidden in a car belonging to one of the people inside.

'STUDIO 666' (Rated R for strong bloody violence and gore, pervasive language and sexual content)

Legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album.

'BUTTER' (Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content involving suicide, crude sexual material, language and drinking, all involving teens)

A lonely obese boy everyone calls "Butter" is about to make history. He is going to eat himself to death-live on the Internet-and everyone is invited to watch.

'GASOLINE ALLEY' (Rated R for violent content, drug use, language throughout and some sexual content)

A man implicated in the triple homicide of three Hollywood starlets begins his own investigation. Needing assistance, he enlists the two detectives on his tail in order to expose a conspiracy more explosive than any of them imagined.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'House of Gucci'

'The King's Man'

'American Underdog'

'The 355'

'Golden Voice'

