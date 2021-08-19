New Movies

'THE PROTEGE' (Rated R for strong and bloody violence, language, some sexual references and brief nudity)
Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world's most skilled contract killer. But when Moody - the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival - is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge.
'REMINISCENCE' (Rated PG-13 for strong language, drug material throughout, sexual contents and some strong language)
Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, navigates the alluring world of the past when his life is changed by new client Mae. A simple case becomes an obsession after she disappears and he fights to learn the truth about her.
'THE NIGHT HOUSE' (Rated R for some violent/disturbing scenes, and language, including sexual references)
A widow begins to uncover her recently deceased husband's disturbing secrets.
'PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE' (Rated G for all audiences)
When the PAW Patrol's biggest rival, Mayor Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone's favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head-on.
'FLAG DAY' (Rated R for language, some drug use and violent content)
Jennifer Vogel's father John was larger than life. As a child, Jennifer marveled at his magnetizing energy and ability to make life feel like a grand adventure. He taught her so much about love and joy, but he also happened to be the most notorious counterfeiter in US history.
NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK
'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard'
'The Water Man'
'NCIS: The Eighteenth Season'
'Rogue Hostage'
'Shook'