New Movies

'THE PROTEGE' (Rated R for strong and bloody violence, language, some sexual references and brief nudity)

Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world's most skilled contract killer. But when Moody - the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival - is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge.

'REMINISCENCE' (Rated PG-13 for strong language, drug material throughout, sexual contents and some strong language)

Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, navigates the alluring world of the past when his life is changed by new client Mae. A simple case becomes an obsession after she disappears and he fights to learn the truth about her.

'THE NIGHT HOUSE' (Rated R for some violent/disturbing scenes, and language, including sexual references)

A widow begins to uncover her recently deceased husband's disturbing secrets.

'PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE' (Rated G for all audiences)