Pokémon Detective Pikachu (Rated PG for action/peril, some rude and suggestive humor, and thematic elements.)
-- In a world where people collect Pokémon to do battle, a boy comes across an intelligent talking Pikachu who seeks to be a detective.
The Hustle (Rated PG-13 on appeal for crude sexual content and language.)
-- Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.
All Is True (Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, suggestive material and language.)
-- A look at the final days in the life of renowned playwright William Shakespeare.
Poms (Rated PG-13 for some language/sexual references.)
-- POMS is a comedy about a group of women who form a cheer leading squad at their retirement community, proving that you're never too old to 'bring it!'
Tolkien (Rated PG-13 for some sequences of war violence.)
-- Tolkien explores the formative years of the orphaned author as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts at school.
Charlie Says (Rated R for disturbing violent content, strong sexuality, graphic nudity, drug use, and language.)
-- The tragic tale of an all-American girl who was transformed into a cold-blooded killer in the summer of 1969.
