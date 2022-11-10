New movies

'BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong language, action and some language)

The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T'Challa.

'SPIRITED' (Rated PG-13 for language, some suggestive material and thematic elements)

A musical version of the classic Christmas story by Charles Dickens. A miserly man who treats everyone around him with terrible selfishness finds himself on a fantastical adventure into the three phases of time: past, present, and future, in order to discover how he ended up so miserable and alone.

'MATILDA THE MUSICAL' (Rated PG for thematic elements, exaggerated bullying and some language)

An adaptation of the Tony- and Olivier-award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

'THE FABELMANS' (Rated PG-13 for some strong language, thematic elements drug use)

Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, a young man named Sammy Fabelman discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.

'SAM & KATE' (Rated R for some drug use and language)

A life affirming family dramedy that takes place in a small town in the heart of the country. Dustin Hoffman plays a larger-than-life Father to Sam (Jake Hoffman) who has returned home to take care of Bill and his ailing health.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Lost Illusions'

'After Ever Happy'

'Dig'

'Moonhaven Season One'

'Young Rock, Season Two'