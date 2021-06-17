New Movies

'FATHERHOOD' (Rated PG-13 for some strong language, and suggestive material)

A father brings up his baby girl as a single dad after the unexpected death of his wife who died a day after their daughter's birth.

'LUCA' (Rated PG for rude humor, language, some thematic elements and brief violence)

On the Italian Riviera, an unlikely but strong friendship grows between a human being and a sea monster disguised as a human.

'THE BIRTHDAY CAKE' (Rated R for pervasive language, violence, some sexual references, nudity and drug use)

On the 10th anniversary of his father's death, Giovanni reluctantly accepts the task of bringing a cake to the home of his uncle, a mob boss, for a celebration. Just two hours into the night, Gio's life is forever changed.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Godzilla vs. Kong'

'Voyagers'

'French Exit'

'Anything for Jackson'

'Rock Dog 2: Rock Around the Park'

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Season 1'

