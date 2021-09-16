New Movies

'CRY MACHO' (Rated PG-13 for language and thematic elements)

Based on the book, "Cry Macho" stars Clint Eastwood as a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom.

'COPSHOP' (Rated R for strong/bloody violence and pervasive language

On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town police station-but when the hitman turns up at the precinct, an unsuspecting rookie cop finds herself caught in the crosshairs.

'KATE' (Rated R for strong violence and language throughout)

A female assassin has 24 hours to get vengeance on her murderer before she dies.

'LADY OF THE MANOR' (Rated R for language, sexual matter and drug use)

An aimless ne'er-do-well becomes a tour guide in a historic estate and winds up befriending the manor's resident ghost.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Black Widow'

'The Boss Baby: Family Business'