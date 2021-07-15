New Movies

'ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS' (Rated PG-13 for violence, terror/peril and strong language)

Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive. Joining forces with two of the original survivors, they soon discover they've all played the game before.

'SPACE JAM 2: A NEW LEGACY' (Rated PG for some cartoon violence and some language)

NBA superstar LeBron James teams up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes for this long-awaited sequel.

'FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666' (Rated R for strong violence and gore, language, some sexuality and brief drug use)

The origins of Sarah Fier's curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.

'PIG' (Rated R for language and some violence)

A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK