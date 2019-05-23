'Aladdin' (Rated PG for some action/peril.)
-- A kindhearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.
'Booksmart' (Rated R for strong sexual content and language throughout, drug use and drinking - all involving teens.)
-- On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night.
'Brightburn' (Rated R for horror violence/bloody images, and language.)
-- What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister?
'The Tomorrow Man' (Rated PG-13 for brief strong language and some suggestive material.)
-- Ed Hemsler spends his life preparing for a disaster that may never come. Ronnie Meisner spends her life shopping for things she may never use. In a small. These two people will try to find love.
'Funny Story' (No rating currently available.)
-- A tragic comedy about a well-intentioned father who inadvertently wreaks havoc on the life of his estranged daughter.
New DVD releases this week:
'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World'
'The Upside'
'Isn't It Romantic'
'A Dark Place'
'Drunk Parents'
'Trading Paint'