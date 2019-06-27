'Annabelle Comes Home' (Rated R for horror violence and terror.)
-- Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her "safely" behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest's holy blessing.
'Yesterday' (Rated PG-13 for suggestive content and language.)
-- A struggling musician realizes he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed.
'The Last Whistle' (Rated PG for thematic elements and language.)
-- When the all-star player of the local high school football team collapses during practice, all eyes turn to the storied head coach. Instead of mollifying the situation, the coach tries to maintain the team's winning streak. The town turns against him, leading to a lawsuit from the player's mother.
DVD releases of the week:
'Dumbo'
'The Aftermath'
'The Hummingbird Project'
'Maze'
'Poison Rose'