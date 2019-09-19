{{featured_button_text}}

'Downton Abbey' (Rated PG for thematic elements, some suggestive material, and language.)

-- The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century.

'Rambo: Last Blood' (Rated R for strong graphic violence, grisly images, drug use and language.)

-- Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission.

'Ad Astra' (Rated PG-13 for some violence and bloody images, and for brief strong language.)

-- Astronaut Roy McBride undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe.

'3 from Hell' (Rated R for strong sadistic violence, language throughout, sexual content, graphic nudity, and drug use.)

-- Sequel to The Devil's Rejects.

New DVD releases this week:

'Dark Phoenix'

'Wild Rose'

'Above the Shadows'

'Bodied'

'Bottom of the 9th'

'Dead Water'

