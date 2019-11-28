New Movies
0 comments

New Movies

{{featured_button_text}}

'Knives Out' (Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references, and drug material.)

-- A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family.

'Queen & Slim' (Rated R for violence, some strong sexuality, nudity, pervasive language, and brief drug use.)

-- A couple's first date takes an unexpected turn when a police officer pulls them over.

'Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary' (No rating available.)

-- Filmmakers and stars discuss the filming and social effects of Galaxy Quest, a comedic take-off on the Star Trek franchise with brilliant commentary not only on the Star Trek series but on the real-life actors themselves.

'Almost Home' (No rating available.)

-- A group of homeless teenagers in Los Angeles struggle to find themselves.

New DVD releases this week:

'Angel Has Fallen'

'Where'd You Go, Bernadette'

'Don't Let Go'

'Official Secrets'

'Mary'

'The Driver'

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News