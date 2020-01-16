New Movies

'Bad Boys for Life' (Rated R for Strong Bloody Violence, Language Throughout, Sexual References, and Brief Drug Use.)

-- The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.

'Dolittle' (Rated PG for some action, rude humor and brief language.)

-- A physician discovers that he can talk to animals.

'The Wave' (Rated R for strong drug content and language throughout, some disturbing images and sexual references.)

-- Frank, an opportunistic insurance lawyer, thinks he's in for the time of his life when he goes out on the town to celebrate an upcoming promotion with his co-worker, Jeff. But their night takes a turn for the bizarre when Frank is dosed with a hallucinogen that completely alters his perception of the world, taking him on a psychedelic quest through board meetings, nightclubs, shootouts, and alternate dimensions. As Frank ping-pongs between reality and fantasy, he finds himself on a mission to find a missing girl, himself - and his wallet.

'VHYes' (No rating available.)