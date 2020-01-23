New Movies

'The Gentlemen' (Rated R for violence, language throughout, sexual references and drug content.)

-- A British drug lord tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires.

'The Turning' (Rated PG-13 for terror, violence, disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive content.)

-- A young governess is hired by a man who has become responsible for his young nephew and niece after the deaths of their parents. A modern take on Henry James' novella "The Turn of the Screw".

'The Last Full Measure' (Rated R for war violence, and language.)

-- Thirty-four years after his death, Airman William H. Pitsenbarger, Jr. ("Pits") is awarded the nation's highest military honor, for his actions on the battlefield.

New DVD releases this week:

'The Addams Family'

'Zombieland: Double Tap'

'Countdown'

'Black & Blue'

'Jay & Silent Bob Reboot'

'I See You'

'The Courier'

