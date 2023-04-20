'GUY RITCHIE'S THE COVENANT' (Rated R for violence, language throughout and drug use)

Guy Ritchie's "The Covenant" follows U.S. Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim).

'CHEVALIER' (Rated PG-13 for thematic content, some strong language, suggestive material and violence)

Based on the true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, who rises to heights in French society as a composer before an ill-fated love affair

'GHOSTED' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence/action, brief strong language and some sexual content)

Cole falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie, but then makes the shocking discovery that she's a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.

'BEAU IS AFRAID' (Rated R for some strong violent content, sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and language)

Following the sudden death of his mother, a mild-mannered but anxiety-ridden man confronts his darkest fears as he embarks on an epic, Kafkaesque odyssey back home.

'TO CATCH A KILLER' (Rated R for strong violent content and language throughout)

Baltimore. New Year's Eve. A talented but troubled police officer is recruited by the FBI's chief investigator to help profile and track down a disturbed individual terrorizing the city.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Cocaine Bear'

'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

'Marlowe'

'Maybe I Do'

'Emily'