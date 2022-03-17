New Movies

'CHEAPER BY THE DOZEN' (Rated PG for thematic elements, suggestive material and language)

The raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.

'DEEP WATER' (Rated R for sexual content, nudity, language and some violence)

A well-to-do husband who allows his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers.

'MASTER' (Rated R for language and some drug use)

Two African American women begin to share disturbing experiences at a predominantly white college in New England.

'THE OUTFIT' (Rated R for some bloody violence and language throughout)

An expert tailor must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.

'X' (Rated R for strong bloody violence and gore, strong sexual content and graphic nudity)

In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'West Side Story'

'Red Rocket'

'A Tale of Two Guns'

'Project Gemini'

'Vikings, Season 6 Volume 2'

