New movies

'THE 355' (Rated PG-13 for strong violence, brief strong language and suggestive material)

When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, a wild card CIA agent joins forces with three international agents on a lethal mission to retrieve it, while staying a step ahead of a mysterious woman who's tracking their every move.

'THE LEGEND OF LA LLORONA' (Rated R for some violence and language)

While vacationing in Mexico, a couple discovers their son's disappearance is tied to a supernatural curse.

'AMERICAN SIEGE' (Rated R for violence, language and some drug content)

An ex-NYPD officer-turned-sheriff of a small rural Georgia town has to contend with a gang of thieves who have taken a wealthy doctor hostage.

'THE COMMANDO' (Rated R for strong violence, language throughout and some drug use)

A DEA agent with PTSD returns home after a botched mission and must now protect his family from a home invasion after a recently freed convict and his henchmen come after their stash of millions inside of the agent's home.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Antlers'

'Black Friday'

'The Superdeep'

'The Djinn'

'Zeros and Ones'

