New movies

'AMSTERDAM' (Rated R for brief violence and bloody images)

In the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, are framed for it, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.

'LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE' (Rated PG for mild peril and thematic elements)

Feature film based on the children's book about a crocodile that lives in New York City.

'SIGNIFICANT OTHER' (Rated R for violence, gore and language)

Follows a young couple who take a remote backpacking trip through the Pacific Northwest and face sinister events leading them to realize that everything about the place is not as it seems.

'HELLRAISER' (Rated R for strong bloody violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual content)

A take on a Clive Barker's 1987 horror classic where a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that it's purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension

'LUCKIEST GIRL ALIVE' (Rated R for violent content, rape, sexual material and language throughout)

A woman in New York, who seems to have things under control, is faced with a trauma that makes her life unravel.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'DC League of Super-Pets'

'Watcher'

'Bel-Air: Season One'

'Call the Midwife: Season 12'

'Mr. Mayor: The Complete Series'