New movies

'BULLET TRAIN' (Rated R for strong and violent language and brief sexuality)

Five assassins aboard a fast moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common.

'EASTER SUNDAY' (Rated PG-13 for strong language)

Set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Jo Koy's life experiences and stand-up comedy.

'SHARP STICK' (Rated R for strong sexual content, some nudity, language throughout and drug use).

Sarah Jo is a naive 26-year-old living on the fringes of Hollywood with her mother and sister. She just longs to be seen. When she begins an affair with her older employer, she is thrust into an education on sexuality, loss and power.

'THIRTEEN LIVES' (Rated PG-13 for some string language and unsettling images)

A rescue mission is assembled in Thailand where a group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of underground caves that are flooding.

'BODIES, BODIES, BODIES' (Rated R for violence, bloody images, drug use, sexual references and pervasive language)

When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

'White Elephant'

'Bull: The Final Season'

'Hot Seat'

'Pam & Tommy'