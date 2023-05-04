'GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3' (Rated PG-13 for intense sequence of violence and action, strong language and thematic elements)

Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own -- a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.

'LOVE AGAIN' (Rated PG-13 for some sexual material and strong language)

A young woman tries to ease the pain of her fiancé's death by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number, and forms a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to.

'DOUBLE LIFE' (Rated PG-13 for violence and some sexual content)

Follows a widow who finds out from her late husband's mistress that his death was not an accident. Both women work together to unmask the truth behind the man they both loved.

'THE TUTOR' (Rated R for language, some violent content and sexual material)

Follows a tutor who, after being assigned an unexpected task at a mansion, finds himself struggling with the obsessions of his student, who threatens to expose his darkest secrets.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘80 for Brady'

'Champions'

'Baby Ruby'

'Super Cell'

'The Ritual Killer'