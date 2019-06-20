'Toy Story 4' (G)
--When a new toy called "Forky" joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy.
'Child's Play' (Rated R for bloody horror violence, and language throughout.)
--A mother gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature.
'Anna' (Rated R for strong violence, language, and some sexual content.)
--Beneath Anna Poliatova's striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the world's most feared government assassins.
'Wild Rose' (Rated R for language throughout, some sexuality and brief drug material.)
--A musician from Glasgow dreams of becoming a Nashville star.
New DVD releases this week:
'Us'
'Wonder Park'
'Hotel Mumbai'
'Run the Race'
'The Beach Bum'
'Under the Silver Lake'
'Crypto'