'Toy Story 4' (G)

--When a new toy called "Forky" joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy.

'Child's Play' (Rated R for bloody horror violence, and language throughout.)

--A mother gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature.

'Anna' (Rated R for strong violence, language, and some sexual content.)

--Beneath Anna Poliatova's striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the world's most feared government assassins.

'Wild Rose' (Rated R for language throughout, some sexuality and brief drug material.)

--A musician from Glasgow dreams of becoming a Nashville star.

New DVD releases this week:

'Us'

'Wonder Park'

'Hotel Mumbai'

'Run the Race'

'The Beach Bum'

'Under the Silver Lake'

'Crypto'

