New movies

'THE GOOD NURSE' (Rated R for language)
An infamous caregiver is implicated in the deaths of hundreds of hospital patients.
'TILL' (Rated PG-13 for thematic content involving racism, strong disturbing images and racial slurs)
In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice.
'ARMAGEDDON TIME' (Rated R for language and some drug use by minors)
A deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.
'ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT' (Rated R for strong bloody war violence and grisly images)
A young German soldier's terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.
'CALL JANE' (Rated R for some language and brief drug use)
A married woman with an unwanted pregnancy lives in a time in America where she can't get a legal abortion and works with a group of suburban women to find help.
NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK
'Nope'
'The Invitation'
'Breaking'
'Charmed'
'This is GWAR'