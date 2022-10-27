New movies

'THE GOOD NURSE' (Rated R for language)

An infamous caregiver is implicated in the deaths of hundreds of hospital patients.

'TILL' (Rated PG-13 for thematic content involving racism, strong disturbing images and racial slurs)

In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice.

'ARMAGEDDON TIME' (Rated R for language and some drug use by minors)

A deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.

'ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT' (Rated R for strong bloody war violence and grisly images)

A young German soldier's terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.

'CALL JANE' (Rated R for some language and brief drug use)

A married woman with an unwanted pregnancy lives in a time in America where she can't get a legal abortion and works with a group of suburban women to find help.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Nope'

'The Invitation'

'Breaking'

'Charmed'

'This is GWAR'