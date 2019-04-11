'Hellboy' (Rated R for strong bloody violence and gore throughout, and language.)
--Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.
'Missing Link' (Rated PG for action/peril and some mild rude humor.)
-- Mr. Link recruits explorer Sir Lionel Frost to help find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, this trio of explorers travel the world to help their new friend.
'After' (No rating available.)
-- A young woman falls for a guy with a dark secret and the two embark on a rocky relationship. Based on the novel by Anna Todd.
'Little' (Rated PG-13 for some suggestive content.)
-- A woman is transformed into her younger self at a point in her life when the pressures of adulthood become too much to bear.
New DVD releases this week:
'A Dog's Way Home'
'Holmes and Watson'
'On the Basis of Sex'
'Welcome to Marwen'
'Mirai'