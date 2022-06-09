New movies

'JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION' (Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of action, some violence and language)

Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live--and hunt--alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they inhabit.

'HUSTLE' (Rated R for language)

A washed-up basketball scout discovers a phenomenal street ball player while in Spain and sees the prospect as his opportunity to get back into the NBA.

'CRIMES OF THE FUTURE' (Rated R for strong, disturbing violent content and grisly images, graphic nudity and some language)

Humans adapt to a synthetic environment, with new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice, Saul Tenser, celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances.

'ERASER: REBORN' (Rated R for violence throughout and language)

It is based on U.S. Marshal Mason Pollard who is specialized in engineering the fake deaths of witnesses that leaves no trace of their existence.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'The Northman'

'The Contractor'

'Nine Bullets'

'Evil: Season Two'

'La Brea: Season One'

