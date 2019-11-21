New Movies

'Frozen II' (Rated PG for action/peril and some thematic elements.)

-- Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom.

'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' (No rating available.)

-- Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

'21 Bridges' (Rated R for violence and language throughout.)

-- An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy.

'Dark Waters' (PG-13)

-- A corporate defense attorney takes on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company that exposes a lengthy history of pollution.

New DVD releases this week:

'Dora and the Lost City of Gold'

'Blinded by the Light'

'Cold War'

'American Dreamer'

'Catch-22'

