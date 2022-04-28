New movies

'MEMORY' (Rated R for violence, some bloody images and language throughout)

An assassin-for-hire finds that he's become a target after he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization.

'GREEN GHOST AND THE MASTERS OF THE STONE' (Rated PG-13 for violence and language)

In a Texas border town, car salesman Charlie moonlights as masked Lucha libre wrestler "Green Ghost."

'FORTRESS: SNIPER'S EYE' (Rated R for violence and language throughout)

Retired CIA agent Robert Carter Michaels and his son Paul have committed themselves to rebuilding their relationship after their epic last encounter spent protecting the highly secure secret base: the Fortress.

'FIREBIRD' (Rated R for language and some sexual content)

Firebird follows a handsome, soulful young soldier who embarks on a clandestine sexual affair with a charismatic fighter pilot on a Soviet Air Force Base at the height of 1970's Communist rule.

'THE AVIARY' (Rated R for language and some violent content)

Two women flee into the New Mexican desert to escape the clutches of an insidious cult. Consumed by fear and paranoia, they can't shake the feeling that they are being followed by its leader, a man as seductive as he is controlling.

'THE SOUND OF VIOLET' (Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, sexually suggestive material, some violence and drug material)

Desperate to find a wife, Shawn meets Violet and thinks she's his perfect soulmate, but his autism keeps him from realizing she's actually a prostitute.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Moonfall'

'Superintelligence'

'The Great, Season Two'

'Gasoline Alley'

'Last Survivors'

