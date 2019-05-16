'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' (Rated R for pervasive strong violence, and some language.)
-- Super-assassin John Wick is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin's guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head - he is the target of hit men and women everywhere.
'The Sun is Also a Star' (Rated PG-13 for some suggestive content and language.)
-- A teenager finds love at a difficult time in her family's life.
'A Dog's Journey' (Rated PG for thematic content, some peril and rude humor.)
-- A dog finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he meets.
'The Souvenir' (Rated R for some sexuality, graphic nudity, drug material and language.)
-- A young film student in the early 80s becomes romantically involved with a complicated and untrustworthy man.
'Trial by Fire' (Rated R for language throughout, some violence, disturbing images, sexual material and brief nudity.)
-- The tragic and controversial story of Cameron Todd Willingham, who was executed in Texas for killing his three children after scientific evidence and expert testimony that bolstered his claims of innocence were suppressed.
'All Creatures Here Below' (No rating available.)
-- A desperate young couple on the run seek refuge in Kansas City.
