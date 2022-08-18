New movies

'BEAST' (Rated R for violent content, bloody images and some content)

A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator.

'BULLET PROOF' (Rated R for violence)

After stealing millions in cash from sadistic mob boss Temple's drug-dealing hideout, a thief finds a stowaway in his getaway car.

'ORPHAN: FIRST KILL' (Rated R for bloody violence, language and brief sexual content)

After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family.

'THE RUNNER' (Rated R for strong teen drug and alcohol use, pervasive language and some violence)

After being busted for drug possession, Aiden, a troubled teenager is forced by the cops to go undercover and risk his life to bring down a dangerous drug kingpin.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Jurassic World Dominion'

'The Black Phone'

'Frank and Penelope'

'Sniper: Rogue Mission'

'Blowback'