New movies

'BEAST' (Rated R for violent content, bloody images and some content)
A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator.
'BULLET PROOF' (Rated R for violence)
After stealing millions in cash from sadistic mob boss Temple's drug-dealing hideout, a thief finds a stowaway in his getaway car.
'ORPHAN: FIRST KILL' (Rated R for bloody violence, language and brief sexual content)
After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family.
'THE RUNNER' (Rated R for strong teen drug and alcohol use, pervasive language and some violence)
After being busted for drug possession, Aiden, a troubled teenager is forced by the cops to go undercover and risk his life to bring down a dangerous drug kingpin.
NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK
'Jurassic World Dominion'
'The Black Phone'
'Frank and Penelope'
'Sniper: Rogue Mission'
'Blowback'