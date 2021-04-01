 Skip to main content
New Movies
New Movies

'FRENCH EXIT' (Rated R for language and sexual references)

An aging Manhattan socialite living on what's barely left of her inheritance moves to a small apartment in Paris with her son and cat.

'BAD TRIP' (Rated R for crude sexual content, pervasive language, some graphic nudity and drug use)

This mix of a scripted buddy comedy road movie and a real hidden camera prank show follows the outrageous misadventures of two buds stuck in a rut who embark on a cross-country road trip to NYC.

'THE UNHOLY' (Rated PG-13 for violent content, terror and some strong language)

A hearing-impaired girl is visited by the Virgin Mary and can suddenly hear, speak, and heal the sick. As people flock to witness her miracles, terrifying events unfold. Are they the work of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister?

'EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE' (Rated R for some violence and language, and brief sexuality)

a searing psychological thriller about a psychiatrist whose career is thrown into jeopardy when his patient takes her own life. 

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Wonder Woman 1984'

'Our Friend'

'55 Steps'

'Another Round'

'The Toll'

