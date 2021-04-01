New Movies

'FRENCH EXIT' (Rated R for language and sexual references)

An aging Manhattan socialite living on what's barely left of her inheritance moves to a small apartment in Paris with her son and cat.

'BAD TRIP' (Rated R for crude sexual content, pervasive language, some graphic nudity and drug use)

This mix of a scripted buddy comedy road movie and a real hidden camera prank show follows the outrageous misadventures of two buds stuck in a rut who embark on a cross-country road trip to NYC.

'THE UNHOLY' (Rated PG-13 for violent content, terror and some strong language)

A hearing-impaired girl is visited by the Virgin Mary and can suddenly hear, speak, and heal the sick. As people flock to witness her miracles, terrifying events unfold. Are they the work of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister?