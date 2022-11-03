New movies

'THE MINUTE YOU WAKE UP DEAD' (Rated R for some violence and language)

A stockbroker in a small southern town who gets involved in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbor that leads to multiple murders.

'MY FATHER'S DRAGON' (Rated PG for some peril)

Elmer Elevator searches for a captive Dragon on Wild Island and finds much more than he could ever have anticipated.

'ENOLA HOLMES' (Rated PG for some violence)

When Enola Holmes-Sherlock's teen sister-discovers her mother is missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord.

'MY POLICEMAN' (Rated R for sexual content)

The arrival of Patrick into Marion and Tom's home triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previously.

'ON THE LINE' (Rated R for language throughout and some violent content)

A host takes a call, where an unknown person threatens to kill the showman's entire family on air. To save loved ones, the radio host will have to play a survival game and the only way to win is to find out the identity of the criminal.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Honk for Jesus, Save your Soul'

'Dark Winds, Season One'

'Young Rock, Season Two'

'Rubikon'

'The Good Boss'