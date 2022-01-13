New movies

'THE ETERNALS' (Rated PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality)

The saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations.

'SCREAM' (Rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references)

Twenty-five years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney Prescott must return to uncover the truth.

'HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA' (Rated PG for some action and rude humor including cartoon nudity)

When Van Helsing's mysterious invention, the "Monsterfication Ray", goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster.

'BORREGO' (Rated R for violence and language)

Borrego follows a young botanist who relocates to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species. She must fight for her survival when she's kidnapped by an inexperienced drug mule after his ultralight plane crashes in the desert.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Dune'

'Halloween Kills'

'American Rust'

'Billions: Season Five'

'Birds Like Us'

