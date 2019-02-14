'Happy Death Day 2U' (Rated PG-13 for violence, language, sexual material and thematic elements.)
-- Tree Gelbman discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.
'Alita: Battle Angel' (Rated PG-13)
-- An action-packed story of one young woman's journey to discover the truth of who she is and her fight to change the world.
'Fighting with My Family' (Rated PG-13 for crude and sexual material, language throughout, some violence and drug content.)
-- A former wrestler and his family make a living performing at small venues around the country while his kids dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment.
'Isn't It Romantic' (Rated PG-13 for language, some sexual material, and a brief drug reference.)
-- A young woman disenchanted with love mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy.
'Donnybrook' (Rated R for disturbing violent and sexual content, drug use, language, and some graphic nudity.)
-- Two men prepare to compete in a legendary bare-knuckle fight where the winner gets a $100,000 prize.
New DVD releases for this week:
'Bohemian Rhapsody'
'Nobody's Fool'
'Shoplifters'
'At Eternity's Gate'
'The Front Runner'
'The Happy Prince'