'Happy Death Day 2U' (Rated PG-13 for violence, language, sexual material and thematic elements.)

-- Tree Gelbman discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.

'Alita: Battle Angel' (Rated PG-13)

-- An action-packed story of one young woman's journey to discover the truth of who she is and her fight to change the world.

'Fighting with My Family' (Rated PG-13 for crude and sexual material, language throughout, some violence and drug content.)

-- A former wrestler and his family make a living performing at small venues around the country while his kids dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment.

'Isn't It Romantic' (Rated PG-13 for language, some sexual material, and a brief drug reference.)

-- A young woman disenchanted with love mysteriously finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy.

'Donnybrook' (Rated R for disturbing violent and sexual content, drug use, language, and some graphic nudity.)

-- Two men prepare to compete in a legendary bare-knuckle fight where the winner gets a $100,000 prize.

New DVD releases for this week:

'Bohemian Rhapsody'

'Nobody's Fool'

'Shoplifters'

'At Eternity's Gate'

'The Front Runner'

'The Happy Prince'

