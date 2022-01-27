New movies

'THE ICE AGE ADVENTURES OF BUCK WILD' (Rated PG for some action and mild language)
Possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own, but find themselves trapped in the Lost World. They are rescued by weasel Buck Wild, and together embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.
'THE FALLOUT' (Rated R for teen drug and alcohol usage as well as language throughout).
High schooler Vada navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy. Relationships with her family, friends and view of the world are forever altered.
'THE REQUIN' (Rated R for language and some grisly images)
A couple on a romantic getaway find themselves stranded at sea when a tropical storm sweeps away their villa. In order to survive, they are forced to fight the elements, while sharks circle below.
'CYRANO' (Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, thematic and suggestive material)
Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac helps young Christian nab her heart through love letters.
'SUNDOWN' (Rated R for sexual content, violence, language and some graphic nudity)
Neil and Alice Bennett are the core of a wealthy family on vacation in Mexico until a distant emergency cuts their trip short. When one relative disrupts the family's tight-knit order, simmering tensions rise to the fore
NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK
'American Rust'
'Birds Like Us'
'Finding Alice: Series One'
'The Last Son'
'Riverdale: Season Five'