New Movies

'Jumanji: The Next Level' (Rated PG-13 for adventure action, suggestive content and some language.)

-- In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world's most dangerous game.

'Black Christmas' (Rated PG-13 for violence, terror, thematic content involving sexual assault, language, sexual material and drinking.)

-- Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. One by one, sorority girls on campus are being killed by an unknown stalker. But the killer is about to discover that this generation's young women aren't willing to become hapless victims as they mount a fight to the finish.

'Richard Jewell' (Rated R for language including some sexual references, and brief bloody images.)

-- American security guard Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser) saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely report that he was a terrorist.

'Uncut Gems' (Rated R for pervasive strong language, violence, some sexual content and brief drug use.)