New Movies

'Jumanji: The Next Level' (Rated PG-13 for adventure action, suggestive content and some language.)
-- In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world's most dangerous game.
'Black Christmas' (Rated PG-13 for violence, terror, thematic content involving sexual assault, language, sexual material and drinking.)
-- Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. One by one, sorority girls on campus are being killed by an unknown stalker. But the killer is about to discover that this generation's young women aren't willing to become hapless victims as they mount a fight to the finish.
'Richard Jewell' (Rated R for language including some sexual references, and brief bloody images.)
-- American security guard Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser) saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely report that he was a terrorist.
'Uncut Gems' (Rated R for pervasive strong language, violence, some sexual content and brief drug use.)
-- A charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score, makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.
'A Hidden Life' (Rated PG-13 for thematic material including violent images.)
-- The Austrian Blessed Franz Jägerstätter, a conscientious objector, refuses to fight for the Nazis in World War II.
'Seberg' (Rated R for language, sexual content/nudity and some drug use.)
-- Inspired by real events in the life of French New Wave icon Jean Seberg, who in the late 1960s was targeted by Hoover's FBI, because of her political and romantic involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal.
New DVD releases this week:
'It Chapter Two'
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
'Hustlers'
'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice'
'Monos'
'Freaks'
'Along Came the Devil II'
'Badland'
'The Fanatic'
'Lucky Day'