New movies

'ALL MY PUNY SORROWS' (Rated R for language and brief sexuality)

Based on the international best-selling novel by Miriam Toews, All My Puny Sorrows is the poignant story of two sisters-one a concert pianist obsessed with ending her life, the other, a writer, who in wrestling with this decision, makes profound discoveries about her herself.

'ESCAPE THE FIELD' (Rated R for violence and language)

Six strangers wake up trapped in an endless cornfield only to discover something mysterious is hunting them.

'THE RAVINE' (Rated R for violence and language)

When an unspeakable crime rocks a peaceful community, family and friends are left to wonder if they overlooked the murderer among them or if there might be more to the story. Inspired by true events.

'SHEPHERD' (Rated R for some disturbing/bloody images and language)

Eric Black is lost after the mysterious death of his adulterous wife. Running from his past to a new job as a Shepherd, he finds himself trapped alone on a majestic, weather-beaten island with an ominous secret.

'HAPPENING' (Rated R for disturbing images/material, sexual content and graphic nudity)

An adaptation of Annie Ernaux's eponymous novel, looking back on her experience with abortion when it was still illegal in France in the 1960s.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Blacklight'

'The Outfit'

'Demonic'

'The Good Fight, Season Five'

'Without Remorse'

