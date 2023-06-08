‘TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEAST’ (Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi action, violence and language)

During the ‘90s, a new faction of Transformers - the Maximals - join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth.

‘FLAMIN’ HOT’ (Rated PG-13 for some strong language and brief drug material)

This is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez who as a Frito Lay janitor disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican heritage to turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon.

‘MENDING THE LINE’ (Rated R for language and some violent images)

A Marine wounded in Afghanistan is sent to a V.A. facility in Montana where he meets a Vietnam Vet who teaches him how to fly fish as a way of dealing with his emotional and physical trauma.

‘SANCTUARY’ (Rated R for sexual content and language)

Follows a dominatrix and Hal, her wealthy client, and the disaster that ensues when Hal tries to end their relationship.

‘AVATAR: THE WAY OF THE WATER’ (Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language)

Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Renfield’

‘Mafia Mamma’

‘Assassin Club’

‘La Brea: Season Two’

‘D.C’s Stargirl, Season Three’