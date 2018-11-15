Try 1 month for 99¢

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' (Rated PG-13 for some sequences of fantasy action.)

-- The second installment of the "Fantastic Beasts" series set in J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World featuring the adventures of magizoologist Newt Scamander.

'Instant Family' (Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, sexual material, language and some drug references.)

-- A couple find themselves in over their heads when they adopt three children.

'Widows' (Rated R for violence, language throughout, and some sexual content/nudity.)

-- Set in contemporary Chicago, amidst a time of turmoil, four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands' criminal activities, take fate into their own hands, and conspire to forge a future on their own terms.

'At Eternity's Gate' (Rated PG-13 for some thematic content.)

-- A look at the life of painter Vincent van Gogh during the time he lived in Arles and Auvers-sur-Oise, France.

New DVD releases this week:

'The Meg'

'Mile 22'

'Alpha'

'Juliet, Naked'

