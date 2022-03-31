New Movies

'MORBIUS' (Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, some frightening images and brief strong language)
Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.
'THE CONTRACTOR' (Rated R for violence and language)
A discharged U.S. Special Forces sergeant, James Harper, risks everything for his family when he joins a private contracting organization.
'BETTER NATE THAN EVER' (Rated PG for thematic elements, a suggestive reference and mild language)
13-year-old Nate Foster is an unpopular Midwestern kid who entertains vivid fantasies of becoming a big Broadway musical star.
'THE BUBBLE' (Rated R for language throughout, sexual content, drug use and some violence)
A group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempts to complete a film.
'WATERMAN' (Rated PG for some language)
Five-time Olympic medalist and Native Hawaiian Duke Paoa Kahanamoku shattered records and brought surfing to the world while overcoming a lifetime of personal challenges
NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK
'Sing 2'
'Marry Me'
'Pursuit'
'The Requin'
'Young Rock: Season One'