New Movies

'MORBIUS' (Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence, some frightening images and brief strong language)

Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

'THE CONTRACTOR' (Rated R for violence and language)

A discharged U.S. Special Forces sergeant, James Harper, risks everything for his family when he joins a private contracting organization.

'BETTER NATE THAN EVER' (Rated PG for thematic elements, a suggestive reference and mild language)

13-year-old Nate Foster is an unpopular Midwestern kid who entertains vivid fantasies of becoming a big Broadway musical star.

'THE BUBBLE' (Rated R for language throughout, sexual content, drug use and some violence)

A group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempts to complete a film.

'WATERMAN' (Rated PG for some language)

Five-time Olympic medalist and Native Hawaiian Duke Paoa Kahanamoku shattered records and brought surfing to the world while overcoming a lifetime of personal challenges

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Sing 2'

'Marry Me'

'Pursuit'

'The Requin'

'Young Rock: Season One'

