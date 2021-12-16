New Movies

'SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME' (Rated PG-13 for sequence of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments)

With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

'NIGHTMARE ALLEY' (Rated R for strong/bloody violence, some sexual content, nudity and language)

An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.

'FORTRESS' (Rated R for violence and language)

A group of criminals hellbent on revenge, forces a retired officer and his son to save the day.

'THE LOST DAUGHTER' (Rated R for sexual content/nudity and language)

A woman's beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of her past.

'RUMBLE' (Rated PG for some action and rude humor)

In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father's footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'

'The Last Duel'

'The Card Counter'

'American Sicario'

'Manifest: Season Three'

