New Movies

'COMING 2 AMERICA' (Rated PG-13 for crude and sexual content, language and drug content )

The African monarch Akeem learns he has a long-lost son in the United States and must return to America to meet this unexpected heir and build a relationship with his son.

'SON' (Not rated)

When a young boy contracts a mysterious illness, his mother must decide how far she will go to protect him from terrifying forces in her past.

'YES DAY' (Rated PG for some rude and suggestive material, and brief language)

Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a "yes day", where for 24hours the kids make the rules.

'THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS' (Rated PG-13 for some strong language)

Deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy, a handful of men, seventy or eighty years young, hunt for the rare and expensive white Alba truffle -- which to date has resisted all of modern science's efforts at cultivation.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Vanguard'

'Adverse'