'JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4' (Rated R for pervasive strong violence and some language)

John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

'SCHOOL OF MAGICAL ANIMALS' (Rated PG for mild language, peril and thematic elements)

Ida must transfer to a new school, where she soon realizes the students are unkind to each other. However, that all changes when a new teacher, Miss Cornfield, begins to educate them on the value of friendship and magic.

'20 MINUTES' (Rated PG-13 for thematic material)

An incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii changes twelve people's lives when they discover they have 20 minutes to live.

'THE LOST KING' (Rated PG-13 for some strong language and brief suggestive references)

An amateur historian defies the stodgy academic establishment in her efforts to find King Richard III's remains, which were lost for over 500 years.

'THE TUTOR' (Rated R for language, some violence and sexual material

Follows a tutor who, after being assigned an unexpected task at a mansion, finds himself struggling with the obsessions of his student, who threatens to expose his darkest secrets.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'M3gan'

'Babylon'

'Lullaby'

'Seriously Red'

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season One