New Movies

'NO TIME TO DIE' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and suggestive material)

James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

'LAMB' (Rated R for some bloody violent images and sexuality/nudity)

A childless couple, María and Ingvar discover a mysterious newborn on their farm in Iceland. The unexpected prospect of family life brings them much joy, before ultimately destroying them.

'AMERICAN INSURRECTION' (Rated R for some strong violence, language and sexuality throughout)

Set in a dystopian America where all people who aren't straight, white, Christian and cis gender are kept track of by the government with bar codes.

'SOUTH OF HEAVEN' (Not Rated)

Convicted felon Jimmy gets early parole after serving twelve years for armed robbery. Upon his release, he vows to give Annie, his childhood love, now dying from cancer, the best last year of her life - unfortunately it's not that simple

'MASS' (Rated PG-13 for thematic content and brief strong language)

Aftermath of a violent tragedy that affects the lives of two couples in different ways.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

'Escape Room: Tournament of Champions'

'Six Minutes to Midnight'

'Broken Diamonds'

'Clarice: Season One'

