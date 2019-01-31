Try 1 month for 99¢

'Miss Bala' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of gun violence, sexual and drug content, thematic material, and language.)

-- Gloria finds a power she never knew she had when she is drawn into a dangerous world of cross-border crime. Surviving will require all of her cunning, inventiveness, and strength. Based on the Spanish-language film.

'Arctic' (Rated PG-13 for language and some bloody images.)

-- A man stranded in the Arctic after an airplane crash must decide whether to remain in the relative safety of his makeshift camp or to embark on a deadly trek through the unknown in hopes of making it out alive.

New DVD releases this week:

"The Nutcracker and the Four Realms"

"Hunter Killer"

"The Wife"

"Boy Erased"

"Indivisible"

"Suspiria"

