New Movies

'DUNE' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material)

Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel, about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.

'THE FRENCH DISPATCH' (Rated R for graphic nudity, some sexual references and language)

A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch Magazine.

'RON'S GONE WRONG' (Rated PG for some rude material, thematic elements and language)

The story of Barney, an awkward middle-schooler, and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally connected device. Ron's malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age launch them on a journey to learn about true friendship.

'THE HARDER THEY FALL' (Rated R for strong language and violence)

When an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge in this Western.

'AFTER WE FELL' (Rated R for sexual content and language)

Just as Tessa makes the biggest decision of her life, everything changes. Revelations about her family, and then Hardin's, throw everything they knew before in doubt and makes their hard-won future together more difficult to claim.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'Old'

'Snake Eyes'

"The Protege'

'The Night House'

'Last Man Down'

