New Movies
New Movies

'STILLWATER' (Rated R for strong language)

A father travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn't commit.

'JUNGLE CRUISE' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence)

Based on Disneyland's theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element.

'THE GREEN KNIGHT' (Rated R for violence, some sexuality and graphic nudity)

A fantasy re-telling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

'TWIST' (Rated R for some violence and language)

A Modern take on the classic tale of Oliver Twist.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

'A Quiet Place Part II'

'American Gods: Season 3' 

'Every Breath You Take'

'Midnight in the Switchgrass'

'The Last Champion'

New Movies
New Movies

'OLD' (Rated PG-13 for strong language, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language)

