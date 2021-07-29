New Movies

'STILLWATER' (Rated R for strong language)
A father travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn't commit.
'JUNGLE CRUISE' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of adventure violence)
Based on Disneyland's theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element.
'THE GREEN KNIGHT' (Rated R for violence, some sexuality and graphic nudity)
A fantasy re-telling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.
'TWIST' (Rated R for some violence and language)
A Modern take on the classic tale of Oliver Twist.
NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK
'A Quiet Place Part II'
'American Gods: Season 3'
'Every Breath You Take'