'COCAINE BEAR' (Rated R for bloody violence and gore, drug content and language throughout)

An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converges in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine.

'BLUEBACK' (Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements, peril and brief mild language)

Follows Abby, a child who befriends a magnificent wild blue grouper while diving. When Abby realizes that the fish is under threat, she takes inspiration from her activist Mum, Dora, and takes on poachers to save her friend.

'MUMMIES' (Rated PG for mild action/language and some rude material)

It follows three mummies as they end up in present-day London and embark on a journey in search of an old ring belonging to the Royal Family, stolen by the ambitious archaeologist Lord Carnaby.

'WE HAVE A GHOST' (Rated PG-13 for language, some sexual/suggestive references and violence)

Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA.

'AMBUSH' (Rated R for violence, some bloody images and language)

A group of young elite commandos, led by Captain Drummond are tasked with collecting highly classified information that can change the fate of the war.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Running the Bases'

'Empire of Light'

'Station Eleven'

'The Old Way'

'The Price We Pay'